Thrill of Space: Kids with autism get special tour of Space Center Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Space Center Houston is giving lift-off to families that would normally never be able to visit the museum.


The facility recently became the first of its kind certified autism center.

Recently, about 70 people from the Hope for Three organization in Fort Bend County were able to see the benefits of the Space Center firsthand.

The group received a personalized tour of the Johnson Space Center and Space Center Houston.

Both museums made significant changes that allowed the trip to become a reality for the families.

"We've missed out on going to a lot of places because of it," parent Treci Kalmus said. "When you have a child that you don't know how they will react to certain sights, sounds, smells, and things like that, you have to try and preview it."

Space Center Houston is the first space center in the world to be recognized as a certified autism center designation.

The title was given because of the training the employees received, sensory bags provided to children and the quiet room available, as needed.

Parents like Hope Montgomery, who has triplets with autism, says trips to the museum were not easy, until now.

"They enjoyed it," Montgomery said. "They enjoyed it, and I didn't see any major sensory going on. I think that was a good thing."

In addition to tours, Space Center Houston will also offer a sensory night event where lights and sounds will be reduced.
