Kids II recalls all rocking sleepers due to reports of infant deaths, CPSC says

After Fisher-Price issued a recall earlier this month for all "Rock 'n Play" models, Kids II is now taking their rocking sleepers off shelves due to reports of infant deaths, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Kids II is recalling all 694,000 sleeper models after infants rolled from their back to their stomach while unrestrained.
The recall states consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Kids II for a refund or voucher.
For a full list of names and model numbers, click here.
The CPSC and Fisher-Price issued a recall on April 12 for all "Rock 'n Play Sleeper" models amid reports of more than 30 infant deaths.
Since the product was introduced in 2009, Fisher-Price confirmed at least 32 infant fatalities inside 'Rock 'n Play' sleepers after babies rolled over while unrestrained.
