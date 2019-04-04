Family & Parenting

Verizon launches smartphone plan for kids

EMBED <>More Videos

Verizon is launching a new smartphone plan just for kids. It includes tracking and Wi-Fi-blocking abilities for parents.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A lot of parents struggle with monitoring their kids and technology, but now they have a new tool to help them out.

Verizon is launching a phone plan to help introduce children to smartphones.

The Just Kids plan includes five gigs of data and unlimited talk and text for 20 pre-approved contacts.

There's also location tracking, screen time controls and the ability to pause the internet. That means the parents can block the phone's WiFi and cellular data.

The cost of the Just Kids plan ranges from $35 to $55 a month, depending on how many lines are active.

The plan launches on April 4, 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingchildrenverizontechnologyu.s. & worldsmartphones
TOP STORIES
Murder charge dropped against former deputy in Denny's case
DEATH AT DENNY'S: Fight, fatality, fallout of fateful night
Town mourns 'well-liked, gentle' man killed in KMCO blast
Sales of Nipsey Hussle music increase after his death
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
KMCO worker already a burn victim before Crosby blast
Harris County may head to court to try and shutdown KMCO plant
Show More
Teachers duct-taped doors after KMCO blast shook school
Socialite cleared of wrong-doing in photo shoot incident
Houston teen inspires after difficult road to Ivy League
Prop B is cheaper, can be implemented faster: Mayor Turner
Mayor chides media for not asking union his Prop B questions
More TOP STORIES News