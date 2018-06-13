Infant high chairs get new safety standards after injuries

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is issuing new rules and giving manufacturers a year to change the seats of children's high chairs.
The new chairs should offer more rearward stability, better restraints and warning labels, according to the commission.
From 2015 to 2016, the CPSC says more than 18,000 children were treated in emergency rooms for injuries caused by high chairs.
You can view the new standards in full here.
