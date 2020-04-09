easter

Creative ideas to celebrate Easter virtually

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You may not be going to church, but you can still make the most of the online worship experience. Have your family create an altar using a table or fireplace. You can also light a candle when the service begins -- blow it out when it ends.

If you feel like it, put on your Easter best and take photos.

If you are avoiding the grocery store, cooking a special meal for Easter may not be in the plans, but plenty of restaurants are offering Easter takeout and delivery.

La Madeline, The Toasted Yolk, Postino, Hungry's, Denny's, and many others have specially-priced family Easter meals.

And make a plan to get together -- virtually -- with friends and family, via video chat.

RELATED: Kids games: Virtual Easter egg hunt for kids!

Websites like Paperless Post have created online virtual Easter party invitations and greeting cards.

A lot of annual Easter egg hunts are canceled this year, but you can still do one at home, even inside.

If you've run out of eggs, check out some Easter arts and crafts ideas on Pinterest.

SEE ALSO: What will Easter look like for churches amid pandemic?
