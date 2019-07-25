Family & Parenting

Nursing baby boom: Nurses at Missouri hospital expecting 36 babies in 2019

The staff at one Missouri hospital have heard plenty of jokes asking what's in the water -- that's because 36 of their nurses are expecting babies over the course of 2019.

"Even the parents of the families of our patients -- they'll walk around and say 'Do you have to be pregnant to work here? Is that a requirement?' And then they joke about not drinking the water," nurse Julie Lang told KMBC.

The nurses at Children's Mercy in Kansas City celebrated their recent and upcoming little bundles of joy with a photo of all the new moms and moms-to-be. They got as many of them together as they could and digitally added the five who couldn't make it. The women held up signs showing their baby's birthday or due date.



One of the moms said she went into labor just hours after the photo was taken.

Children's Mercy wrote that of the babies born so far, 18 are boys and just two are girls.

"We've never done this before, but we can only assume it's a record," Lang said, laughing.

She said that management has done a great job figuring out the staffing situation, and she said the experience has made them all better at their jobs.

"After having a baby, I think we're so much more empathetic," she said, "and we can connect a little bit more with the moms and dads here."

MORE BABY BOOMS

19 staffers at same emergency room expecting babies this summer

Fire department welcomes 12 babies after devastating wildfire
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingparentingbabieshospitalu.s. & worldnursesgood newsfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News