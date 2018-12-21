FAMILY & PARENTING

Holocaust Museum set to unveil new facility in June

EMBED </>More Videos

Holocaust Museum set to unveil new facility in June

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Holocaust Museum Houston revealed their plans to reopen its doors in June, after a $49.4 million expansion campaign.

The museum, located at 5401 Caroline St., will add around 35,000 square feet of addition space, more than doubling the building's current size.

After the expansion, the HMH will be the fourth largest Holocaust museum in the country, and the first to be bilingual in English and Spanish.

HMH currently hosts 110,000 visitors per year, 43,750 of whom are students. The expansion is expected to increase field trips by 50 percent in the first year alone.

The new building will be named Holocaust Museum Houston, Lester and Sue Smith Campus. The Smiths donated $15 million, the largest gift in the history of the museum.

While the building remains under construction, permanent exhibits, classrooms, and administrative offices will remain at 9220 Kirby Drive, Suite 100.
Related Topics:
familyholocaustmuseum exhibitHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
How to survive awkward holiday talk with the family
Mom creates Santa letter for kids with parents working Christmas
Watch: Sweet compilation of man greeting granddaughter
Adopted boy spends birthday finding forever homes for kids
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Humble-area toddler left in car overnight after party dies
Nephew reportedly confesses to murdering aunt and uncle
5 years of traffic nightmares near Galleria to get worse
5 things to know about a government shutdown
Tire flies off dump truck and smashes vehicles on Beltway 8
Happy first day of Winter! Northwest winds are blowing cool, dry air into the Houston area.
Multiple weapons missing after smash-and-grab at gun store
Fiancé of missing Colorado mom charged with murder
Show More
Card skimmers found at gas station in Meyerland
Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove malignant growths
Teen hit by car while rollerblading dies in N. Harris County
Trump says shutdown could 'last for a very long time'
Victim chases down suspects who may be tied to crime ring
More News