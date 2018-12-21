Holocaust Museum set to unveil new facility in June

The Holocaust Museum Houston revealed their plans to reopen its doors in June, after a $49.4 million expansion campaign.The museum, located at 5401 Caroline St., will add around 35,000 square feet of addition space, more than doubling the building's current size.After the expansion, the HMH will be the fourth largest Holocaust museum in the country, and the first to be bilingual in English and Spanish.HMH currently hosts 110,000 visitors per year, 43,750 of whom are students. The expansion is expected to increase field trips by 50 percent in the first year alone.The new building will be named Holocaust Museum Houston, Lester and Sue Smith Campus. The Smiths donated $15 million, the largest gift in the history of the museum.While the building remains under construction, permanent exhibits, classrooms, and administrative offices will remain at 9220 Kirby Drive, Suite 100.