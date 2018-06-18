FAMILY & PARENTING

Heroic 7-year-old praised for saving father's life

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston father says his 7-year-old son saved his life (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Harris County father says his 7-year-old son saved his life.

In a heart-wrenching video caught on camera, the 7-year-old boy was seen rushing to help his dad after he suffered a seizure.

John Guajardo says his son saw him collapse and quickly called 911.

"Because of his heroism and his coming to my aide, I think it makes Father's Day even more special to us. We get to spend this time together," Guajardo said.

He says his son knew exactly what to do thanks to a school safety program.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyFather's Daychildrengood newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
9 nurses pregnant at the same time at Oregon hospital
Internet DNA test leads to emotional reunion
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Kids with autism get special tour of Space Center Houston
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
More News