Heroic 7-year-old praised for saving father's life

A Harris County father says his 7-year-old son saved his life.In a heart-wrenching video caught on camera, the 7-year-old boy was seen rushing to help his dad after he suffered a seizure.John Guajardo says his son saw him collapse and quickly called 911."Because of his heroism and his coming to my aide, I think it makes Father's Day even more special to us. We get to spend this time together," Guajardo said.He says his son knew exactly what to do thanks to a school safety program.