Calling all parents! Gerber is looking for its new spokes-baby. Is your little one up for the challenge?It's as easy as 1, 2, 3 if you have an Instagram account.All you need to do is upload your photo in your Instagram feed and use the hashtag #GerberPhotoSearch2018.The deadline to enter is Oct. 20. Babies must be between one day old and 48 months old.A maximum of 10 entries is allowed through the submission period.You can find more on the rules and regulations here