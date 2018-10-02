It's as easy as 1, 2, 3 if you have an Instagram account.
All you need to do is upload your photo in your Instagram feed and use the hashtag #GerberPhotoSearch2018.
The deadline to enter is Oct. 20. Babies must be between one day old and 48 months old.
A maximum of 10 entries is allowed through the submission period.
SEE ALSO: Meet Lucas! Gerber names first spokesbaby with Down syndrome
You can find more on the rules and regulations here.
RELATED: The original Gerber baby meets the current Gerber baby