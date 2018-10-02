FAMILY & PARENTING

Calling all parents! Want your little one to be the next Gerber baby? Now's your chance

EMBED </>More Videos

The newest Gerber baby meets the original Gerber baby

Calling all parents! Gerber is looking for its new spokes-baby. Is your little one up for the challenge?

It's as easy as 1, 2, 3 if you have an Instagram account.

All you need to do is upload your photo in your Instagram feed and use the hashtag #GerberPhotoSearch2018.

The deadline to enter is Oct. 20. Babies must be between one day old and 48 months old.

A maximum of 10 entries is allowed through the submission period.

SEE ALSO: Meet Lucas! Gerber names first spokesbaby with Down syndrome



You can find more on the rules and regulations here.

RELATED: The original Gerber baby meets the current Gerber baby
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybabyu.s. & worldphotosearch
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
PHOTOS: Fire and Rescue celebrates 11 babies born in a year
2 toddlers ecstatic to see garbage truck
Cuddly cousins go viral in iconic 'bromance' photo shoot
Man finds long-lost father through online DNA test
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Woman accused of killing boyfriend outside Willowbrook Mall
Amazon raising minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour
Sex robot shop owner disputes human trafficking claim
Court orders hospital to keep Texas girl, 9, on life support
Army National Guardsman killed riding skateboard from work
Fed up residents fill potholes after watching YouTube
NO DUMMIES: Crackdown on slow drivers, mannequins in HOV
12-year-old Boy Scout buried alive in sand at camp event
Show More
Woman's death after falling from mom's moving car puzzled cops
Police: Jeweler left in underwear after being abducted and beaten
Man accused of shooting and killing puppy from his balcony
Teen Astros fan with cancer passes away after seeing her team
Pizza delivery man saves kidnapped woman who mouthed "help me"
More News