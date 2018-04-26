FAMILY & PARENTING

Help avoid grocery store meltdowns with cart learning

EMBED </>More Videos

Mom uses a trip to the grocery store as an educational opportunity for young kids. (KTRK)

By
No need to dread taking the kids along to the grocery store anymore. One Houston Moms Blog writer has turned this sometimes hectic chore into an educational experience.

Grocery shopping is fun for Piper Nitchman and her two young children. At just 3 and 1, these little ones are learning their colors, shapes, and numbers each time they visit the grocery store.

"We'll practice colors with this one, and for her we'll practice her different hues and different names of flowers which helps with her vocabulary," says Nitchman.

As she makes her way around Kroger, her kids have learned to play "I Spy."

Down in the snack aisle they look for different shapes on the boxes.

They're spotting squares and triangles and counting how many sides a box has.

Even the 1-year-old is getting in on the learning. Looking at the price tags, he's able to recognize and name some of the numbers.

The cereal aisle is great because of all the different fonts. Nitchman says it helps the little ones with letter recognition.

She says it does get hectic and there are times they only get to one activity, but it is all part of their routine.

To help keep kids occupied in the cart, Kroger gives children under the age of 12 a free piece of fruit and a coloring sheet to help occupy their time.

Follow Chelsey Hernandez on Facebook and Twitter for more consumer news.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familystretch your dollarshoppingchildreneducation
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
9 nurses pregnant at the same time at Oregon hospital
Internet DNA test leads to emotional reunion
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Kids with autism get special tour of Space Center Houston
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News