FAMILY & PARENTING

Not so mean Mr.Grinch brings in holiday cheer to Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Believe it or not, a Grinch is bringing holiday cheer.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
His heart may be two sizes too small, but a Houston man is bringing Christmas cheer to children and adults in our area.

Nick Thomas has been a professional actor since he was seven.


Now, he's transforming into the Grinch for holiday parties and photo shoots.

How a Katy photographer replaces Santa with The Grinch in family portraits
EMBED More News Videos

Sarah Elizabeth, owner of SEEM photography, and her team of photographers have switched the Christmas characters around for a memorable holiday portrait!


"I'm so nice the rest of the time. I'm such an angel, so it's really nice to channel that inner no coffee zen where you just don't want to be nice to people," Thomas laughed.

The make-up takes about 20 minutes and includes a prosthetic face mask and yellow contact lenses.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familychristmassanta clausphotographyFunny photosholidayHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Photographer replaces Santa with The Grinch in family photos
Man recovering from paralysis stands for first time to propose
'He loved Houston:' Neil Bush shares memories of his father
New toy now plays 'Baby Shark" song
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Football star killed pregnant cheerleader out of anger: Police
DO YOU KNOW THEM? League City cold case victims unveiled
What sketches from DNA could mean for solving cold cases
Robbers armed with rifle steal cash from armored truck
Woman arrested after stripping naked during chase: Police
Fight over missing rabbit lands woman in jail
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
3-year-old girl dies after authorities say uncle slit her throat
Show More
Rockets forward unveils exclusive new sneaker collaboration
Robbers threaten meat market workers in NW Houston
Death penalty possible for man accused in 13-year-old's murder
Family of 4-year-old shot makes effort to change law
Speed limit lowered in part of Fort Bend Co.
More News