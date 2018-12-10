EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4798992" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sarah Elizabeth, owner of SEEM photography, and her team of photographers have switched the Christmas characters around for a memorable holiday portrait!

His heart may be two sizes too small, but a Houston man is bringing Christmas cheer to children and adults in our area.Nick Thomas has been a professional actor since he was seven.Now, he's transforming into the Grinch for holiday parties and photo shoots."I'm so nice the rest of the time. I'm such an angel, so it's really nice to channel that inner no coffee zen where you just don't want to be nice to people," Thomas laughed.The make-up takes about 20 minutes and includes a prosthetic face mask and yellow contact lenses.