Frustrated Clear Lake mom posts 'on strike' signs in yard to air complaints with kids

Clear Lake mom goes on strike (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
No one ever said parenting was easy, as most moms and dads know all too well.

But sometimes, those ever-present frustrations boil over and need to be faced.

That happened recently in at least one household.

A Clear Lake mom had apparently had enough, and decided to air some grievances with her children. Publicly. On the front lawn.

Early one post-spring break school day last week, the mother got a few things off her chest, and onto a sign posted in the grass.

"Mom on Strike," the sign read. Next to that was a list of 'Things Mom Will Boycott.'

Among those things that needed to come to an end were meals made to order for specific tastes, making deals for homework, and being texted -- from upstairs in the same house. Surely many moms feel her pain.

Peace must have come quickly. The signs were down by dinner time that night.

There's no word how many children are in the household, but they might want to consider pooling their resources for Mother's Day.

