good news

College football player legally changes last name to honor stepdad

BIRMINGHAM, AL -- They say it's better to play for the name on the front of your jersey than the name on the back.

But for George Grimwade, a senior offensive lineman at Samford University, the name behind him was just as meaningful.

George decided to surprise his stepdad by legally changing his name to honor the man who's been by his side since he was 8 years old.

Cameras were there to capture the emotional moment when George showed his stepdad the paperwork and the new name on the back of his jersey.

He's now known as George Grimwade Musto.

"You know how much I love you, and how I always treasure the time I have with you, and how you're my world? I got my last name changed."

The two embraced in a tearful hug with other family members standing by.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingoxfordgood news
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD NEWS
Astros' Correa dedicates walk-off home run to cancer patient
What do you do after an ALDS win? Visit cancer patients
Young boy recites positive message on his way to school
Man sworn in as deputy after losing 250 lbs.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros win drama-filled ALCS Game 2 with Correa's walk-off HR
Paramedic in Astros dugout injured by foul ball
Astros' Correa dedicates walk-off home run to cancer patient
Warmer and stormier on Monday
ABC13's Morning News
NY Deli is all about Astros despite name
'Go Go Astros' tune from the '80s revived by high school choir
Show More
Disney lists 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
1 year anniversary of Jayme Closs kidnapping, parents' murder
Alabama police question man in 3-year-old girl's kidnapping
Top 5 things you didn't know about Carlos Correa
NC deputy saves Halloween for little boy after fire
More TOP STORIES News