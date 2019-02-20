FAMILY & PARENTING

SURPRISE! Firefighters deliver baby boy to new adoptive family in Maryland

EMBED </>More Videos

A Maryland couple waiting to adopt a baby received a surprise of a lifetime when some 30 firefighters showed up to their house with their newborn son.

BALTIMORE --
A Maryland couple waiting to adopt a baby received a surprise of a lifetime when some 30 firefighters showed up to their house with their newborn son.

Michael and Karen Faherty described it as the "best feeling in the world."

The couple spoke to ABC-affiliated WJLA. The say they had been waiting for a last-minute home inspection.

The adoption process took a year and they waited to hear from the agency Adoption Makes Family if birth parents had chosen them.

The Fahertys say they never expected the Anne Arundel County Fire Department to show up and make the delivery so special.

Karen is a nurse. Michael is a fellow firefighter. He says it was incredible to have some of his best friends deliver their son.

"It's the best feeling in the world. It was such a gift that the birth parents gave to us that we dreamt about this time for so long and without them, this dream would never come true," Karen said.

That wasn't the only surprise. The firefighters filled the back of an ambulance with diapers and other gifts.

Firefighter Nick Dooley shared the memorable video on Facebook saying, "Congratulations Michael Faherty on your baby boy!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyadoptionfirefightersdelivery serviceu.s. & worldfeel goodbuzzworthyparentingsocietyMaryland
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
EVERLASTING LOVE: Couple together 81 years dies days apart
Vegan bride uninvites meat-eating guests from wedding
Your 2019 guide for summer camps in and around Houston
Thousands of cards sent to woman for her100th birthday
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
HPD announces new oversight and revisions after deadly raid
HPD raid officer's 1,400 cases under district attorney review
Jussie Smollett a suspect in criminal investigation for filing false police report, police say
'This is wicked' Cardinal speaks on scandal's damage to church
Student's death sparking bullying concerns in Klein ISD
Man arrested after abducting Lyft driver for hours in Katy
Supreme Court rules out death penalty for Houston inmate
Crisis of Faith: Roman Catholic Church Sex Abuse Summit
Show More
Horses that died on trail ride had ingested anti-freeze
Woman charged with giving teens alcohol and pot at her home
City approves projectable GPS tracker for high-speed chases
Fortnite and Nerf join forces!
Covington Catholic student sues Washington Post for $250M
More News