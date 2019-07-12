Family & Parenting

Fire department welcomes 12 babies after devastating wildfire

REDDING, Calif. -- Nearing the one year anniversary of the devastating Carr Fire in California, the 12 babies born into the Redding Fire Department got together for an adorable photo shoot.

"After the Carr Fire, after we all went through something emotional, we all got together and were telling each other what was happening - and we all kind of figured out we were all pregnant together," said Kimberly Hanlon, a Redding Fire wife.

According to KRCR-TV, the new bundle of babies includes three sets of twins.

"It's a big team effort, very family oriented, and I think that's one of the things - that's one of the reasons we love this job and being able to help each other out, family and friends," said Redding firefighter Garrett Claycamp.

The night the Carr Fire barrelled into Redding, the group became even closer.

"We actually communicated day and night, 24/7. It was a hard time, especially being pregnant everyone, you know, trying to get together and help each other," Hanlon said.

Their husbands were all out on the fire lines during the Carr Fire, either evacuating or helping others evacuate.

"That night my husband was working and he told me he loved me through text," said Hanlon. "A lot of us actually got that text, that we love you very much."

Today, nearly one year later, they're welcoming new signs of life and growth in the form of tiny fingers and toes.

"We are going to have a lot of play dates and a lot of kids and probably tantrums and good times together," said Hanlon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingbabieswildfireu.s. & worldfeel goodcalifornia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News