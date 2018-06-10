Stainless Steel BBQ Smoker Box(Starting at $22)
If dad loves to grill, he'll love this stainless steel smoker box. Even if he already has one, this one is an upgrade. It's made of a very thick-gauge stainless steel and built like a tank. It should last a very long time. The top hinged cover has holes that allow the smoke to flow out. The bottom half is solid and made for holding a little bit of water, keeping the wood bits inside from catching on fire and instead releasing that yummy, smoky flavor. Bundle with a pack of apple or hickory wood chips for a perfect Father's Day gift.
Tiny Arcade Game Keychain ($13)
These little arcade game keychains will bring your dad back into the late '70s/early '80s and are sure to make him a bit nostalgic. They come in four different versions: Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Space Invaders and Galaxian. They're nicely done with a backlit arcade header, full-color LCD screen and true multi-level gameplay like the original full-size arcade, but in a tiny, keychain-sized form factor. Given their low price, you might want to buy a couple or the full set so dad can proudly show off his vintage arcade collection at work.
Bluewave Audio Wireless Headphone Amplifier ($129)
If your dad is the type of guy who loves his old wired headphones and just cannot get into the wireless world, Bluewave Audio's wireless headphone amplifier is the perfect gift for him. This little gadget turns any set of wired headphones - preferably his audiophile-grade headphones - into a set of Bluetooth headphones. I won't bore you with the all the technical details, but if he is very particular with his audio quality, he won't be let down with this. This also has a built-in microphone that can be used as a hands-free device when paired with a mobile phone.
Electronic Arc Lighter with Flexible Gooseneck ($15)
It's ELECTRIC! Here's a nice upgrade to the traditional butane-based lighters. This rechargeable arc lighter has a great flexible gooseneck that makes it easy to light candles, BBQs, grills, burners, fires - you name it. What makes this special, besides being electric, is that the arc is also splash- and wind-proof. A great lighter for around the house or camping, it can be recharged using its standard USB port, and a full charge will provide over 1,000 ignitions.
Graco TrueCoat 360DS Paint Sprayer ($159)
Does your dad love tools? If so, he'll love this Graco TrueCoat 360DS paint sprayer. It's the perfect portable airless sprayer for small- to mid-sized painting or finishing projects. Great for painting fences, doors, millwork and the like, the 360DS features a disposable FlexLiner bag system that makes cleanup a bit easier. Fill the liner with paint or suitable finish, follow a few other steps and then start spraying. When finished, pour any unused finish back in its container, flush the pump and discard the liner. I don't think it can get much easier than this - unless you hire someone.
Sonax Full Effect Wheel Cleaner ($17)
If keeping his car looking factory new is a passion of your dad's, then the Sonax Full Effect Wheel Cleaner is for him. It's also a great gift idea for dads that hate cleaning their cars -- this wheel cleaner makes it so easy to clean that nasty brake dust and other grime off wheels. Made in Germany, this stuff is high-tech in its own right: just spray it on and the fluorescent green liquid starts turning red as it cleans the muck from the wheel. Acid-free and pH balanced, it's safe on all types of wheels. Bundle this cleaner with a pack of microfiber cloths and he's able to spend more time detailing the other parts of the car instead of the wheels.
Dome Home Automation Water Shut-Off Valve ($80)
Have a dad who loves showing off how he can control things in the house from his smartphone? I bet he doesn't have an automatic water shut-off value yet! Imagine the brownie points you'd get if you bought him the Dome Automatic Shut-off Valve. This contraption straps onto the inside water shut-off valve and can be controlled to automatically shut the valve when it detects water leaks from water sensors around the house. It's Z-Wave-based and is compatible with Wink, SmartThings, Home Seer, Nexia and other home automation hubs. The Dome can literally save thousands of dollars by preventing water damage from broken water pipes, a leaking dishwasher or a bursted water tank. This unit does not come with a water sensor, but your dad likely has one. If not, you can bundle one for around $30.