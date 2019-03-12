Family & Parenting

Funeral home accused of losing body after family discovers stranger in woman's casket

EMBED <>More Videos

A grieving family says they went to say their goodbyes to a loved one, but there was one big problem. The funeral home had the wrong body at the wake.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (KTRK) -- A grieving family says they went to say their goodbyes to a loved one, but there was one big problem. The funeral home had the wrong body at the wake.

The family of Norma Newman says they went to Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home to view the body and saw a complete stranger in the casket. They say they knew it wasn't her because a specific facial feature was missing.

"We asked them about the mole on our aunt's face. They said that they covered it with makeup," said Newman's niece, Suzette Walsh. "Makeup couldn't cover it."

Funeral employees acknowledged something was wrong, but the family says they still haven't given them an answer on where their loved one's body is.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
family & parentingfloridafuneralus world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
At least 2 Houstonians indicted in college admissions scandal
Driver with horse in truck bed may face animal cruelty charges
Mother of 3 killed by large rock dropped from overpass
WET WEDNESDAY: Periods of heavy rain and strong storms possible
11-year-old girl missing from southeast Houston
#TrashTag challenge encouraging people to get out and clean up
Show More
Body found in Waller apartment complex parking lot
Remembering the victims of the Ethiopia crash
Serial shooting suspect drove around with gun for months
Houston Texans adding Jags' Gipson to replace 'Honey Badger'
Houston Texans lose cornerback Kareem Jackson
More TOP STORIES News