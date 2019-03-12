Funeral home accused of losing body after family discovers stranger in woman's casket

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (KTRK) -- A grieving family says they went to say their goodbyes to a loved one, but there was one big problem. The funeral home had the wrong body at the wake.The family of Norma Newman says they went to Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home to view the body and saw a complete stranger in the casket. They say they knew it wasn't her because a specific facial feature was missing."We asked them about the mole on our aunt's face. They said that they covered it with makeup," said Newman's niece, Suzette Walsh. "Makeup couldn't cover it."Funeral employees acknowledged something was wrong, but the family says they still haven't given them an answer on where their loved one's body is.