Bee Busy Wellness Center in Houston giving free diapers to families in need Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Families in need can get some help this weekend in southwest Houston.

The Bee Busy Wellness Center at 8785 W. Bellfort near South Gessner is giving away diapers Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Donors have provided a wide range of diapers in all sizes, from newborns to Pull-ups.



"This is not a supplemental diaper thing. This is for people who need it, and we're trying to give away at least 100 diapers per child," said Norman Mitchell with the Bee Busy Wellness Center.

The giveaway is first come, first served.

You're asked to bring documents showing that you receive help from food stamps or WIC.

For more information, contact Bee Busy Wellness Center at 713-771-2292 (BBWC).
family & parentinghoustonchildrenfree stuffeventscommunity
