Dozens of children adopted by families at Harris County Adoption Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
November is National Adoption Month, and dozens of Harris County families became complete on Friday.

After becoming official in the courthouse, over 60 children and their new forever families got a party at the Harris County Juvenile Justice Center.

There were games and music to celebrate this big milestone.

"You can tell when people walk in, they've been family for months already. Today is just the day they're making it official, and they're becoming forever families," said Tiffani Butler of Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Officials say more than 700 children still do not have potential families. If you're interested in adopting or fostering, you can visit adoptchildren.org for more information.
