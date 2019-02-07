FAMILY & PARENTING

Discovery Green to begin construction on new playground

Discovery Green is making changes in anticipation of the construction of two new playground areas.

Big changes are coming to Discovery Green over the next few months, specifically for families with young children.

Renderings have been released of a new playground coming to the park.

Crews are relocating the largest piece of the playground to the picnic lawn in anticipation of construction.

The new playground will have two play areas, one for two to five-year-olds, and another for five to twelve-year-olds. It will also increase the number of play pieces from nine to 20.

There are also plenty of kid-friendly activities coming to the park during construction.

Next month, Yuri Suzuki's sonic playground will be on view. The art installation's interactive sculptures allow sound to travel from one end to the other.
