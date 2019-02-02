FAMILY & PARENTING

Deployed U.S. Army soldier surprises daughters at school

EMBED </>More Videos

Cameras captured the moment when Sgt. Jerome Harvey surprised his daughters who haven't seen their dad in nine months.

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri (KTRK) --
A military family is back together after an emotional reunion.

Last April, Sgt. Jerome Harvey left to go serve his country in Afghanistan.

Harvey hadn't seen his daughters in over nine months, so he decided to surprise them at their schools.

"I sent them with my parents," Harvey told KY3-TV. "I just figured coming home, surprising them would be awesome."

Harvey says his girls have wanted to video chat several times in the last 10 days, but he kept telling them the internet wasn't strong enough for the call.

In reality, he was just trying to not blow his cover.

"He lied to me, but I'm not mad," Harvey's daughter Jasmine said. "Every time he had us see him at the place where the plane flies in. But this time he did something elaborate."

Overall, the surprise was good enough to get the girls out of school a little bit early.

The first thing Harvey's daughters said they wanted to do with their father was to get Chinese food.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyreturning soldiersoldier surprisearmyu.s. & worldMissouri
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Disney World wish comes true for 4-year-old mauled by dogs
Preemie born nearly 2 years ago finally gets to go home
TOO CHEESY? Gender reveal lasagna is a thing
Nurses who got pregnant at the same time are now moms
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Flights for Hobby canceled after TSA agent dies in Orlando
H-E-B Meal Simple product recalled in Texas
Tekashi 6ix9ine pleads guilty to 9 felony charges
Baylor investigates allegations of rape at student dorm
Daycare worker charged with 3 counts of child abuse
Rapper Bow Wow arrested, charged with battery
Man dies after crashing into home in southeast Houston
Brooklyn inmates stuck in dark, freezing cells for days
Show More
People try to make money off coins after 1943 penny sells for 200K
Mugshot of man arrested in disappearance of teen released
Fort Bend Co. resident plans to clean abandoned slave cemetery
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime with 'mixed feelings'
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
More News