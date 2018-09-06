STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Declutter your children's toys and clothes with these simple tips

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez shows how to de-clutter a family-style closet.


Now that the kids are back in school, this is the perfect time for parents to declutter and get rid of broken toys or toys that kids have outgrown.

Angelica Carmona is a mother of four and with her two oldest children back in school, it's time to make some space.

"Get rid of toys that are broken, missing pieces. If there are toys your kids have outgrown, I would look into donating them," said Carmona, a Houston Mom's Blog contributor.

Carmona reused an Easter basket to store her boys' Hot Wheels tracks and a travel bag to put her girls' Barbies in.

"It zips up, so if she wants to take her Barbies somewhere, she just carries it with her and goes," explained Carmona.

Once your storage container is full, consider donating the excess toys.

She also suggests parents try a toy rotation.

"Take several bins and they may rotate toys out on a weekly basis or monthly basis," said Carmona.

She suggests donating to the Fort Bend Women's Shelter, Young Life, and Common Threads.

Here are some simple ways to organize your child's toys.



As for organizing your children's closets, consider a family-style closet to stay organized.

Carmona re-purposed an old toy organizer and stores the children's bottoms and under garments there. She also suggests using a shoe organizer to do the same.

"I would just grab their shorts and roll them up and put them in here. Again, if this got full, it was a cue to start getting rid of some stuff," said Carmona.

Carmona says that since doing a family-style closet, it's helped her keep up with laundry and keeps the children from making a mess in their closets.

If you're looking for places to donate, reach out to your local women's shelter or churches.
