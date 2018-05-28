FAMILY & PARENTING

Viral tweet shows dad walking son to kindergarten, sending him off to college

EMBED </>More Videos

Charles tweeted, "From first day of kindergarten to college move in. Thank you, dad." (Charles Brockman III / Twitter)

STARKVILLE, Miss. --
Parents, can you hold back your tears?

Charles Brockman III, an incoming college freshman at Mississippi State, shared emotional photos on Twitter to thank his father for helping him navigate through life.

In one photo, taken in 2004, a young Brockman walks next to his father on their way to his first day of kindergarten. In the other, the two are also walking side-by-side, but this time Brockman is moving into his college dormitory.

"From the first day of kindergarten to college move in. Thank you dad," Brockman tweeted.


Since Brockman shared these photos on Aug. 13, his tweet has gone viral - it has been retweeted nearly 64,000 times. One retweet was from his very own father, who said he is proud of his son.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyback to schoolschoolkindergartencollegeparentingsocietyeducationMississippi
FAMILY & PARENTING
This mom is thrilled to be sending her kids back to school
CHILD SAFETY: Household danger warnings
Quadruple amputee mom earns driver's license
Back-to-school countdown checklist
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Man in white Volvo accused of hitting woman after minor crash
Little girl dies after mother throws her off bridge, police say
Girl falls asleep waiting for military dad in sweet photo
Hitchcock ISD find empowerment in active shooter training
Channelview daycare involved in suspect standoff has violations
Famed backyard waterpark in Conroe hits market for $2.8M
DON'T 'SCREAM': These are Wes Craven's top 5 scariest films
'Operation Backpack' helps students prepare for new school year
Show More
Barricaded suspect in custody after standoff at home daycare
Officer who worked 32 years without sick day gets last radio call
Big rig theft leaves Houston man's business at a standstill
Galveston's blue water looks even cooler when you're underwater
Town's entire police force quits
More News