Cypress family takes adorable holiday photos at Whataburger

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --Many people get creative with their Christmas cards, from ugly sweaters to their pets.
The Cardenas family from Cypress has created a unique approach to their Christmas photo!
This year they decided to have their family photo taken at Whataburger.
Mom Denisse Cardena said, "It's not only food, it's family in Texas."
With the help of Mr. Jamal from Whataburger, Jose Angel Cardenas, age 9; Jacob Eli Cardenas, age 6; Aileen Gianna Cardenas, age 3 were able to include their hometown Whataburger in this special memory.