Couple surprises each other with sweet double proposal

What's better than one proposal? Two proposals!

Becky McCabe had a special surprise for her girlfriend, Jessa Gillespie, while they were spending their night at a Zoo Brew event at the Memphis Zoo.

In a video posted to Facebook, the couple is seen posing for a photo, then McCabe asks the photographer, who was actually recording a video, to take another one. She then proceeds to get on one knee and present a ring to propose to Gillespie, who was shocked and excited.

Instead of answering right away, Gillespie stepped back to retrieve something from her purse. In a total surprise to the couple, she takes out a ring of her own.

"I had no idea she planned to propose, and she had no idea I planned to propose to her!" Gillespie said on Facebook. "We were both so surprised!!!!"


The couple is now happily engaged, and they have been overwhelmed with the positive response they have received on Facebook.

Gillespie said, "We had no idea this would blow up so quickly! But I can't say I'm not thrilled, because all I've ever wanted was for Beck and the world to know how much l love her."
