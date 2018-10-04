Couple gets engaged with Ben & Jerry's 'Marry Me Mint'

WATERBURY, Vermont --A New York man had some help from Ben and Jerry's for his epic wedding proposal.
Angelo Orlando was captured on video getting down on one knee at a grocery store and handing Kelly Becker a pint of ice cream specially labeled, "Marry Me Mint."
Orlando told WPTZ-TV that mint was Becker's favorite flavor, so naturally he knew this was the perfect way to do it.
The staff at the Ben and Jerry's helped make all of this possible. The plan, however, was almost a bust.
"Everybody got there on time and everything was staged. I had the pint set, ready to go and she just did not want to go to the grocery store at all," Orlando said.
Little did Becker know, she'd be getting engaged in the freezer aisle.
"He made it very nonchalant and low-key as I like. It completely surprised me," Becker said.
When the company saw the sweet gesture after it went viral, they invited the newly-engaged couple to the factory in Vermont to learn how to make the frozen treat. Before long gowns and tuxedos, the couple was handed white coats and hairnets to explore the flavor lab for themselves.
The couple is set to wed October 2019.