Coronavirus

Consumer, shopping, virtual activity tips and more resources amid coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- We've compiled a list of resources, activities, consumer advice, shopping resources and more need-to-know info while you stay at home or your state reopens. Click here to see fun ideas to keep your family entertained while you're at home.

SHOPPING, CONSUMER

For toilet paper, did you know you can skip the store and head directly to the source?

Memorial City Mall offers locker pick-up service for customers

Retail to go: Rice Village stores start offering free curbside pickup

Coronavirus crisis: What you need to know about refunds for flights, cruises and concerts

How to stay safe when going out in public for essentials

COVID-19 food safety tips
Amazon stops accepting new grocery delivery customers amid surging demand

Coronavirus update: Safety tips for food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic

Protect yourself: Better Business Bureau warns of coronavirus-related scams

How to change your travel plans amid the global COVID-19 outbreak

Hair dye becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic

Here's how to preserve groceries longer

DIY

Free ABC13 printable activities for kids to do at home

No Sew Face Mask

How to make face masks from materials found at home

From scarves to HEPA filters, what kind of face covering is best?

Tips to cutting your own hair during coronavirus shelter-in-place

Mom shares fun tie-dying tips for kids

WORK-LIFE BALANCE

New child care tool offered to Houston area essential workers

Families First Coronavirus Response Act: Here's how the new paid sick leave requirements work

How to be productive at home working with kids

Can't stop worrying about the coronavirus? Find time to unplug, experts say

How to stock up for coronavirus: What you need, and why you shouldn't panic-buy

Kids in coronavirus quarantine: How to keep children comfortable, entertained

Would you give up personal data to return to work amid coronavirus pandemic?

STAYING SAFE

Can pets contract COVID-19?

Tips for parents on speaking to children about coronavirus

How long does coronavirus live on surfaces? Could be as long as 2 to 3 days

Tips for deep cleaning your home to stay safe from coronavirus

EDUCATION

MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19


Going to college during COVID-19: What you should know

Subscription box keeps kids entertained and educated during COVID-19

Free online ocean science classes for kids during coronavirus

High school graduation traditions change with pandemic
