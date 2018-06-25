ABC13 & YOU

'Carrying Hope' provides comfort to foster children

'Carrying Hope' has provided over 2,000 backpacks filled with comfort items to children in foster care across Texas. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
Every year, 17,000 children are removed from their homes by CPS in Texas.

Many of them end up in foster care and arrive at a new home without any belongings. But thanks to a non-profit called Carrying Hope, children in transition are getting some much-needed comfort.

Kristin Finan co-founded Carrying Hope, which has provided over 2,000 backpacks filled with comfort items to children in foster care across Texas.

Carrying Hope holds backpack drives in Houston and other cities, but anyone can make a Hope Pack to be donated to a foster child. Carrying Hope even has an Amazon Wish List where individuals or groups can create their own Hope Packs.

For more information on Carrying Hope, click here.
