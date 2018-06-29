BE INSPIRED

3-year-old cancer survivor is flower girl at bone marrow donor's wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

A 3-year-old who overcame cancer got the chance to walk down the aisle as a flower girl during her bone marrow donor's wedding. (Mark Broadway Photography)

A 3-year-old who overcame cancer got the chance to walk down the aisle as a flower girl during her bone marrow donor's wedding.

In 2016, Skye Savren-McCormick was diagnosed with juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia just before her first birthday. Savren-McCormick got her first transplant later that year from 26-year-old Hayden Hatfield Ryals.

Ryals later reached out to Savren-McCormick and her family through Be the Match, the organization through which Ryals donated her bone marrow. The families stayed in touch, and Ryals invited Skye to be in her wedding in a card she sent the toddler on her third birthday.

The two met in person for the first time during Ryals' rehearsal dinner.

"I walked up and I just dropped to my knees and all I could do was smile," Ryals told ABC News.

During the ceremony, Savren-McCormick "stepped out and took a giant handful of flowers and threw them on the ground," according to the toddler's mother, who said she was told that everybody in the room was brought to tears by the toddler's story.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybe inspiredu.s. & worldleukemiacancerchildrenfeel goodtoddlerAlabama
BE INSPIRED
Three Siblings Become Doctors
Man on a mission to empower kids, strengthen Alief community
Tyler Perry shares inspiring story of faith at Lakewood Church
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Torrential downpour can't stop this woman from returning shopping cart
More be inspired
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
9 nurses pregnant at the same time at Oregon hospital
Internet DNA test leads to emotional reunion
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Kids with autism get special tour of Space Center Houston
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News