Before you head out to buy toys for your kids this holiday season, a consumer group wants you to carefully consider what's on your list.The group World Against Toys Causing Harm (W.A.T.C.H.) released its list of what it calls the 10 most dangerous toys.One of them is the Nickelodeon Nella Princess Knight pillow with lights. The group says it could be a choking hazard and may leak battery acid.Another toy on the list is the Cabbage Patch Kids Dance Time doll.It comes with a removable headband, which the group says could be ingested by kids.The Marvel Black Panther Slash Claw is listed because the group says it could be used to hurt others.However, a toy makers' association says the toys that made the list aren't tested by the group.