Get your kids ready to head back to school with this countdown checklist

Get your kids ready to head back to school with this countdown checklist

Donna Tetreault, ABC Parenting Contributor
Many families are just a few weeks out from the all-important first day of school. Though many teachers, students and parents may be ecstatic, sometimes preparing for the routine and grind of the new school year can be a bit overwhelming, especially if you're still in a summertime state of mind.

Not to worry, because we have you covered with a foolproof plan to get you and your kids ready throughout the back-to-school season.

Four weeks out:
  • Get back-to-school clothes shopping out of the way

  • Begin to re-establish a regular bedtime routine for your kids

  • Complete all back-to-school paperwork


Two weeks out:
  • Make appointments to see your pediatrician, dentist and/or eye doctor

  • Finish any "summer homework" assignments

  • Have your kids start to spend 15-30 minutes each day focused on reading and math to get into the school mindset

One week out:
  • Shop for back-to-school supplies

  • Review technology rules in the home as it pertains to the school week

  • Figure out a daily routine with your significant other, including who is responsible for breakfast/making lunches/driving kids to and from school


Three days out:
  • Have your kids pick out their outfits for the entire first week of school

  • Prepare backpacks and supplies for the first day of school

  • Go food shopping with your kids to get healthy lunchtime meals and snacks


The night before:
  • Enjoy a family meal together. Talk about the new year ahead and share stories about previous first days of school. Enjoy each other's company!

  • Everyone gets a good night's sleep

  • Envision a smooth first day of school
