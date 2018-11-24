FAMILY & PARENTING

Wrong number grandma still hosting 'adopted' teen for Thanksgiving meals

A wrong text lead to a longtime bond.

Stevem Romo
PHOENIX, Arizona (KTRK) --
A Thanksgiving bond created by a wrong number text is still going strong in Arizona.

Two years ago, Wanda Dench, 61, thought she was texting her grandson about Thanksgiving dinner plans. But instead, she had reached out to 17-year-old Jamal Hinton.

Hinton asked who was messaging him and Dench responded, "It's your grandma."

Once they figured out the error, Dench said the invitation was still available. Hinton took her up on the offer and has returned each Thanksgiving since.

They say it's a tradition they plan to continue, maybe with a change of venue in the future.

Their unlikely friendship has also expanded beyond Dench and Hinton as their loved ones have also become friends.
