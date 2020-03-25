community strong

Alvin ISD provides meals and school supplies for families

By
ALVIN, TX (KTRK) -- Schools may be closed in Alvin, but families are still picking up meals at Alvin ISD schools.

"I tell them every time I come, 'thank you,' because without them, you know, a lot of kids wouldn't survive," explained LaToya Dale, who came with her family.

Alvin ISD workers have given out 6,120 breakfasts and 10,819 lunches from 3/16 to 3/24.

Fifty percent of students in the district qualify for federally funded free and reduced lunches, which is why cafeteria positions are considered essential.

"They're just unsung heroes, making a difference behind the scenes every day," said Alvin ISD Food Service Director Jennifer Basich.

"Nobody is in this alone. They can reach out to their teachers, to their administrators. It's really important that parents know where they can go to get what they need," said Natalie Hoskins, the principal at Passmore Elementary.

You can pick up meals at Rodeo Palms Junior High, Manvel Junior High, Passmore Elementary, and RL Stevenson Primary from 11 am to 1 pm every day.
