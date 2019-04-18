Actress reveals she accidentally dropped son on his head, fracturing his skull

Actress and New York Times bestselling author Jenny Mollen revealed she accidentally dropped her 5-year-old son Sid on his head, causing him to fracture his skull.Mollen, who is married to "American Pie" star Jason Biggs, posted on Instagram that the accident landed their son in ICU Saturday night.She thanked the hospital staff and her husband for their help during what she called a "traumatic week.""Sid is home now taking things slowly and recovering nicely. He is also eating a lot of chocolate dipped ice cream cones and plans to try cherry dipped soon," Mollen wrote.Mollen said she feels for any parents who might find themselves in a situation like she did and received a lot of support from other people in the comments."I'm so glad he's well. Hope you are too and that you truly understand accidents happen. I dropped my toddler at 7 days old on concrete, " one online user said.Others revealed similar incidents, but all seemed to thank Mollen for her honesty.