BUC-EE'S BIRTHDAY: 9-year-old celebrates birthday with Buc-ee's themed party

PORTER, Texas (KTRK) -- This family loves Texas-themed birthday parties! Last September, a 3-year-old from Porter in Montgomery County celebrated his birthday with a Whataburger themed party.Now, another member of his family wanted something similar! Nine-year-old Nathan Anthony said he wanted to celebrate his last single-digit birthday with a Buc-ee's themed party!Nathan celebrated with family and friends Saturday and they said he 'had a blast.'Leonor, Nathan's mom, said her kids like to think outside the box when it comes to parties.The family said they love Buc-ee's and Nathan loves those Beaver Nuggets.