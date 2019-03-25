Family & Parenting

Oh baby: 9 nurses at Maine hospital help each other through pregnancies

Oh, baby! One labor and delivery unit in Portland, Maine, is about to get a little more crowded.

Nine of the nurses who work at the unit in Maine Medical Center are expecting within the next few months.

Nine of the nurses who work at the unit in Maine Medical Center are expecting within the next few months.

The soon-to-be moms said it's wonderful to have so much support, especially while at work.

The nurses said they plan to keep supporting each other even in the delivery room.
