u.s. & world

7-year-old honored for calling 911 after mom collapses

CINCINNATI -- A 7-year-old girl is being hailed as a hero after keeping her cool and calling 911 while her mother was having a medical emergency.

Alyssa Ward sprang into action, summoning help recently when her mother collapsed at home. Dispatcher Victoria Jenkins gave Ward life-or-death instructions over the phone, and paramedics arrived at the family's Cincinnati-area home within minutes.

"She has a very little voice, but she got a lot accomplished with that little voice, that's for sure," Jenkins said.

Ward was recently honored for stepping up when her mom needed her most, and she got to meet the men and women who helped save her mother's life during a surprise assembly at her school.

"You grow up and you think your parents are your heroes," Ward's mother Jennifer said. "Now that I get to call my 7-year-old my hero...it's an amazing feeling."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingohioparenting911 callchildrenu.s. & worldfeel good
U.S. & WORLD
Arkansas bridge will be renamed in honor of Maleah Davis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News