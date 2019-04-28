Family & Parenting

19 staffers at same emergency room expecting babies this summer

OMAHA, Nebraska -- One emergency room will seem more like the labor and delivery department this summer.

Nurse after nurse announced baby news at Nebraska Medicine, and so did physicians and other emergency room staff.

"It was probably October when people started talking," nurse Heather Victor said.

"Every time we'd come to work we'd ask, 'Anyone hear anyone new who is pregnant? The rumor is so-and-so is pregnant, don't tell anyone, but add it to the list,'" nurse Lisa Wulf said.

The final total? The department is expecting 19 babies this summer. That includes those whose wives are expecting.

"I was able to hide it a little better than the rest of them," nurse Troy Beekman said.

Many of the nurses have never delivered a baby before, but doctors and residents have.

"We have to do 10 deliveries, so I've done them. I'd rather not do any of yours! I'll rush you upstairs," Dr. Amanda Anderson said.

She isn't due until September.

"Finally started drinking the water and here we are," Anderson said.

There's no shortage of pregnancy advice, but with all the babies and maternity leave approaching, things might get tricky in the department.

"I'm glad I'm not doing the schedule," nurse MacKenzie Gorman said.

According to WOWT, the department says they have found plenty of backups.
