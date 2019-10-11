Houston Astros

1 of Josh Reddick's twin sons remains in NICU

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Josh and Jett Reddick welcomed their twin boys, Ryder Blaze and Maverick Joshua, on Oct. 2.

While 'big' brother Maverick, born weighing 6 pounds, is already back home with his parents, Ryder is still in the hospital.



Jett posted on her Instagram that Ryder, who weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces at birth, had to go the NICU because he was having trouble breathing.



On Thursday, not long before the Astros clinched their spot in the ALCS, Jett said she wants their baby boy home and that the family makes daily trips to the hospital.

