8-month-old boy dies after being pulled from East River in NYC

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest developments from South Street Seaport.

MANHATTAN, New York --
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday.

A family visiting from Stillwater, Oklahoma, spotted the approximately 8-month-old boy wearing only diapers in the shallow water near the Manhattan shoreline at about 4 p.m.

Chiropractor Monte Campbell said his wife, Diana Campbell, first noticed the baby.

"She just called me over and said there was a baby in the water. I called 911. At that point I thought it was a doll," Campbell said.

Campbell said he "walked out mid-thigh level" in the East River and retrieved the baby and started CPR. He said the baby had no respiration and showed no pulse.

Police officers arrived minutes later and brought the baby onto the pedestrian walkway where they continued CPR before the baby was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

No parent or guardian was present at the scene and the child showed no signs of trauma, police said.

The location near the South Street Seaport on the heavily-trafficked East River, a tidal estuary subject to strong currents, divides Manhattan from Brooklyn. Both park-lined shorelines are usually teaming with tourists this time of year.

It wasn't clear how long the baby had been in the water. The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
waterwater rescuebabybaby deathu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Store clerk charged in connection with deadly DWI crash
4-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
Cellphone store owner says stores robbed 5 times in last 45 days
Vintage plane crashes in Swiss Alps, killing 20 on board
Show More
'I will keep fighting': Demi Lovato releases statement after overdose
Authorities investigate after firework lands in bleachers during game
59 shot, 8 dead in Chicago since Friday
Purdue removes Papa John's founder's name from building
Dad accused of killing 2 young kids tried to kill himself
More News