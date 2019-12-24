Eviction notice served to family with ill 2-year-old son

EVICTED OVER AC? A Baytown couple was told by doctors their 2-year-old, who suffers from Williams Syndrome, needed an AC unit. After installing them, property management hit them for a violation, then eviction. @abc13houston at 5pm how they could be forced out days after Xmas. pic.twitter.com/P2wdes4UJg — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) December 23, 2019

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Baytown family is desperate for help after receiving an eviction notice while their 2-year-old son is fighting for his life.Their toddler suffers from Williams syndrome, which impacts his cardiovascular system. Doctors require him to have an air conditioning unit in the home in order to keep his body cool. So, his parents installed the unit in their window.The mobile home management company told the family that the AC unit was against the rules, despite the family's doctor's notes.The family filed a civil lawsuit against the company.Owen, the toddler, is preparing for his third heart surgery.His mom, Blanca Aguilar, is outraged."I mean, it's a slap on the face," she said. "You try to do what's best for your kid. You know your kid. They weren't there during that journey."Pecan Grove Village LTD operates the community where the Bobos filed suit. They are also suing certain employees separately. One of those filed a response to the court denying all claims.An eviction hearing is scheduled for early January. The boy's parents aren't actually on the eviction notice. It's the mobile home's owner.SEE ALSO: