HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The man who was shot in the head while getting a ride to work last Thursday in Spring remains in the hospital, listed in critical condition in the ICU.
Family and friends of Gustavo Rivera say they are hopeful he will recover.
Rivera was shot twice while sitting in the passenger seat of his friend's car, getting a ride to Moctazuma Appliances near Ella and FM 1960.
The car was just a few hundred feet from the business when another driver pulled up next to them and opened fire.
Rivera was hit twice in the head. Three children in the backseat and the driver were not hurt.
Within seconds of the drive-by shooting, witnesses and bystanders ran to help.
"There were 20 people out there, everybody was contributing. You had random people holding the children, you had every child was being protected," said Danny Arellano, a relative who also works with Rivera. "He was trying to make it to work, he was trying to put in his day's work."
Arellano says an auto-tech from 2 Quick Automotive applied pressure to Rivera's head while someone else jumped into the victim's car and drove him to the hospital.
"To this day we still don't know his name. He hasn't stopped by to say hi or see how he's doing. He saved Gus' life," said Arellano.
The family also sent gratitude to a nurse on the scene and former NFL player Sio Moore, who helped comfort the children.
"Nobody knew exactly what to do but we knew we needed to be there for each other," said Moore.
Rivera, who has a four-year-old daughter, is described as a funny, light-hearted man.
"He was just trying to get to work, he's a dad, he's minding his business, he did not deserve that," said Radcliffe.
The accused shooter was found and arrested.
Alan Anthony Ruth is charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
Rivera's family established a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for the medical costs.
Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.