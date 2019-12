Family sues Royal Caribbean after toddler falls to death from cruise ship's window

SOUTH BEND, Indiana -- A family is suing Royal Carribean for negligence after a toddler died from falling out of one of the cruise line's windows that her grandfather thought was closed, according to the lawsuit.The family of 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand was on a ship in July when the child's grandfather, Salvatore Anello, placed her on a wood railing in front of a wall of glass windows, later saying he thought she'd bang on the glass -- but the window was open.Anello was then charged with negligent homicide by prosecutors in Puerto Rico.But Chloe's family said the cruise line made it difficult for passengers to tell whether a window was open or closed on the ship.