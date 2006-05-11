Family sues Royal Caribbean after toddler falls to death from cruise ship's window

This May 11, 2006 file photo shows the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship docked in Bayonne, N.J. (AP Photo/Mike Derer, File)

SOUTH BEND, Indiana -- A family is suing Royal Carribean for negligence after a toddler died from falling out of one of the cruise line's windows that her grandfather thought was closed, according to the lawsuit.

The family of 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand was on a ship in July when the child's grandfather, Salvatore Anello, placed her on a wood railing in front of a wall of glass windows, later saying he thought she'd bang on the glass -- but the window was open.

Anello was then charged with negligent homicide by prosecutors in Puerto Rico.

But Chloe's family said the cruise line made it difficult for passengers to tell whether a window was open or closed on the ship.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
child deathlawsuitcruise ship
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manhunt underway for man wanted in death of Nassau Bay sergeant
Police sergeant dies after being hit by suspect in traffic stop
What we know about fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan
Cold start Wednesday, warming up into the weekend before next front
Houston Dash star named RodeoHouston parade grand marshal
Ayesha Curry's Houston restaurant abruptly shuts down
Gerrit Cole to sign record $324M deal with Yankees: Sources
Show More
Man strangled 2 relatives and lived with their bodies: Deputies
Flower beds could cost couple up to $100,000 in HOA fees
Have you ever craved a 10 lb baked potato?
Bullet lodged in mom's cheek from random shooting on I-10
Officer paints portraits of two fallen officers from Houston
More TOP STORIES News