HURRICANE MICHAEL

VIDEO: Family salvages what they can from home pummeled by Hurricane Michael

EMBED </>More Videos

Drone footage captured by a CNN crew showed one Panama City family picking through the wreckage on the upper floor of a part of their home. (CNN)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. --
As Floridians began to return home after mammoth Hurricane Michael tore through the Panhandle, families around the area were tasked with salvaging what they can from the wreckage.

Drone footage captured by a CNN crew showed one Panama City family picking through the wreckage on the upper floor of their badly damaged home. Part of the building's roof and ceilings had been completely ripped off by the storm, leaving the home's interior rooms clearly visible from the outside.

Three family members were seen sorting through what appeared to be a bedroom, where a bed, dresser and television were clearly visible amid the wreckage. A spiral staircase leading down to the floor beneath was also still intact, as were a washing machine and dryer.

Damage was widespread across Panama City and other parts of the panhandle. Tyndall Air Force Base suffered catastrophic damage, and nearby Mexico Beach was nearly wiped off the map when Michael blew ashore there on Wednesday with devastating 155 mph winds.
EMBED More News Videos

Hurricane Michael damage: Videos, photos show 'catastrophic' destruction in Panama City Beach, Mexico Beach and more (1 of 9)

Hurricane Michael's high winds topple Florida freight train

Hurricane Michael's winds were strong enough to blow a freight train off its tracks in Panama City, Florida.

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldfloridahurricane michaelstorm damagewind damagesevere weatherhurricane
HURRICANE MICHAEL
Home virtually untouched from Hurricane Michael's destruction
Disney donating $1 million to Hurricane Michael relief
46 unaccounted for in Florida town after Hurricane Michael
Hurricane Michael death toll at least 17: Remembering the victims
Trae tha Truth goes to Florida to help Michael victims
More hurricane michael
Top Stories
'I SAID BAD THINGS': Man who hurled racist insults responds
BORDER WATCH: Migrant caravan continues moving north
Houston man who attended Pittsburgh synagogue reacts to shooting
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
NEW VIDEO: Transgender student bullied before brutal attack
Charges filed against suspected Pittsburgh synagogue gunman
Man and child face backlash after dressing like Nazis
'A horrible, horrible thing': Trump responds to Pittsburgh shooting
Show More
Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawn for $750M lottery jackpot
Saturday's weather rolling into Sunday with warm temperatures and clear skies
Coogs blowout undefeated South Florida, 57-36
BETO AND BRON: LeBron James shows off support for O'Rourke
Teen beaten and threatened with gun in Facebook video
More News