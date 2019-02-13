New details released about man found shot to death while fixing his wife's car

EMBED </>More Videos

Escobar's family says he was a hard-working father of two who ran his own company.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Detectives say three murder suspects robbed, or attempted to rob, a woman less than an hour and a half before committing the homicide Monday morning.

Investigators are looking into robberies committed before and after the murder of 58-year-old Magdaleno Reyes Escobar.

Detectives say Escobar's wallet and phone were missing. They believe the robbery could've been motivated.

Escobar's family says he was a hard-working father of two. His family says he ran his own commercial painting company.

On Monday, his wife's car broke down just over half a mile from their home near T.C. Jester and West Little York.

RELATED: HPD search for shooting suspect who fired at man fixing his wife's car in NW Houston

He went to help his wife. Police say the suspects arrived in a stolen car and that's when Escobar was killed.

"It's absolutely senseless. It's a complete disregard of human life," said Arlette Escobar, Magdaleno's niece.

Detectives are planning to release surveillance video in hopes it helps find the killers.

"We would have happily given anything to have our uncle be alive and we're just really distraught by everything that happened," said Arlette.

If you have any information call Houston police or Crime Stoppers.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man killedmurderrobberyHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tiger abandoned in cage to have own habitat at Texas sanctuary
Tiger steps onto grass for first time
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car: Deputies
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
New ramps and Southmore Bridge opening this spring
Body found at Memorial Hermann Hospital, foul play suspected
Violent purse snatching at trendy med center restaurant
Show More
Man dies after falling into a vat of sulfuric acid
Peanuts, Cracker Jack banned from minor league stadium
Advocacy group calls for tougher state laws requiring vaccines
Surveillance video released in deadly shooting of man fixing car
Selena, Fight Club and more: Houston rooftop releases lineup
More News