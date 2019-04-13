Family of Baytown man hope to find driver who allegedly struck him and left him for dead

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Shane Ehrlich has seen the gut-wrenching video of the day his little brother was hit by a car and left to die in the middle of the road.

"When they hit him here it was no breaks," he said. "So many vehicles were going past him, my brother laying there."

ABC13 Eyewitness News obtained a clip from the Baytown Police Department that shows the possible vehicle that struck 27-year-old Joey Dixon Sunday before 3 a.m. in the 2100 block of Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd.

Authorities say Dixon was walking home after watching a Final Four Game.

"He broke his neck,(has a) severe cut on his leg and head trauma, he has staples all around his head," described the brother.

Dixon woke up at Memorial Hermann in pain unaware of what happened but fortunate to be alive.

"It's rough, because you never think it's going to happen to you," said the brother.

Right now, Ehrlich's main concern is to find two people, which is the person that almost killed his brother and another unknown driver.

"He is our angel that stopped," he said.
Someone, he said, called 911 and kept his little brother company until he was airlifted away.

"I would say I would like to shake his hand, but I think a hug is in order," said the brother.

For now, the community is rallying behind Dixon who has a long road to recovery.

The family is pleading for anyone with information on the driver to call Baytown Police.

"There's videos (and) there are pictures you're going to be found," he said.



