Family remembers man killed in 4-car crash involving suspect drunk driver on Katy Fwy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family and friends are preparing to say their final goodbyes to 46-year old Luis Torres, who was killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.Loved ones gathered at the San Jacinto Memorial home for a viewing Thursday evening. Sporting, fishing and all things Texas gear, they honored the life of Torres by embracing his favorite things."He loved to fish," said his son Damien Torres.Thursday night, Torres's family wants people to understand the pain behind the consequences of drunk driving."He's gonna miss out on my graduation, my sister's graduation, my wedding, my grandchildren," Damien said.Officials told ABC13 Eyewitness News that as vehicles on the highway were at a standstill Saturday night, a driver in a maroon car was speeding and struck the back of Torres' car. It then hit a white pickup truck, causing them to crash into an 18-wheeler.The driver of the maroon vehicle, Sheila Brown, went to the hospital. Brown, 33, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter along with failure to stop and render aid in a death."It wasn't the first time this happened to a family, it's not gonna be the last time either. I would like for people to see the pain that my grandmother and my sister are going through, and just think twice before getting in a car, drunk," said his niece.Brown's bond is set at $60,000.