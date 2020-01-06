fatal crash

'He helped everybody': Family remembers father after hit-and-run

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shaun Copeland was about a half mile from his workplace on Lauder Road Friday evening, but he never made it to his job.

Deputies arrived at his home several hours later to inform his wife that her husband had been killed in a hit-and-run crash.

He had been rear-ended by a grey Chevy SUV, causing his vehicle to spin out of control and overturn.

He was ejected. The driver who struck him never stopped.

Driver left motorist to die after N. Harris Co. crash: Deputies
EMBED More News Videos

Officials posted a picture on Twitter of the vehicle on it's side in between two tree on Lauder Road.



At the couple's home in Fort Bend County, his widow, Nicole Copeland is filled with grief and questions she desperately wants answered.

"He was the best part of me," she said as she sobbed. "How could anyone do this and not try to help?"

Shaun loved his family more than anything, adored his two sons and his daughter as well as the dogs they rescued after Harvey.

Her 34-year-old husband was a machinist and worked 12 hour days everyday. The only break they had was for the holidays when their family gathered together.

"Shaun would have stopped to help. He helped everybody. If they knew he was such a good person, and such a good father, they would have stopped to help him," she said.

The only clue is a witness who described a grey SUV, and a bumper left behind after the crash. Nicole said deputies told her it belonged to a Chevy.

There is also the uncertainty of life after the breadwinner in the family is gone.

Nicole is a stay-at-home mom, who home-schools her children. Two of their little ones are hearing impaired.

The main thing she wants is for the person who shattered their lives to come forward, or be found.

"We have a right to know. A right to have answers, and I feel like if you do the right thing, God will forgive you," she said.

If you would like to donate to the Copeland family, please visit GoFundMe.com.

Police are looking for the driver of the other vehicle, which is missing its front grill and bumper. The vehicle was last seen heading east on Lauder towards Eastex Freeway.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonharris countycrimehit and runfatal crashharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
5 dead in Pa. crash involving tour bus from NYC area
Driver left motorist to die after N. Harris Co. crash: Deputies
Woman killed in hit and run just celebrated book release
Wrong-way driver killed on I-10 identified as HPD officer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen charged with murder after blood trail leads to dead body
League City detective arrested for DWI with a child in the car
Deshaun Watson describes the play that made him flex
HFD rescues man out of rushing water after trying to save dog
Baby rushed to Houston fire station by mother dies: police
Irwin family saved over 90,000 animals in Australia fires
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban donate $500k to help fight Australian wildfires
Show More
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Houston socialite's $18M home for sale in Broadacres
J.J. Watt was wearing an award, not a 'Mandalorian' patch
Ed Oliver sports 'Be Someone' cleats at Houston playoff game
Full list of 2020 Golden Globe winners, nominees
More TOP STORIES News