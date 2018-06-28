Family pleads for answers in 17-year-old man's shooting in Sunnyside

Friends, family and even strangers gathered Thursday night in a courtyard at the Bellfort Pines apartment complex to remember yet another shooting victim in Sunnyside.

Jeremy Contreras, 17, was shot and killed last Friday before ever realizing his dreams of entering the Army.

"I've been to too many of these gatherings and it's really sad. It's really sad. Too many babies and children are being shot in this community," one woman said.

Jeremy was shot in the stairwell around the corner from the second floor apartment where he lived with his mother.

His sister showed us the memorial that now honors him. He was fiercely protective of their mother, she says, and always waited for her arrival after a long day of work.

She said their mother works two jobs and doesn't come home until 10 p.m. at night. He was always there to help her with her bags.

That is what he was doing on the night Jeremy was killed.

His family said he got a call which may have lured him outside to his death. Houston police have said they're investigating that lead, but have no suspects.

His family knows little else.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Houston police.

