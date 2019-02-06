TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --The family of a murdered Tomball woman is making a new plea for help to find her killer.
Elizabeth Barraza, 29, was shot multiple times at point-blank range, while standing in the driveway of her home in the 8600 block of Cedar Walk Drive around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 25.
Surveillance video captures the moment someone walked up to Barraza as she was setting up for a garage sale and shot her four times. The shooter then turns and runs off to a black truck and drives away.
The video also shows Barraza's husband leaving the home around 6:48 a.m. and the shooter's truck pulling up at 6:52 a.m.
No arrests have been made.
Last week, Barraza's family held a vigil honoring her love for Star Wars and Harry Potter.
People who attended were asked to bring wands and lightsabers.
RELATED: Vigil held for 'Star Wars' fan killed in front of her Tomball home
"I'm glad the last thing I got to do was kiss her goodbye and tell her I love her," Barraza's husband, Sergio, said.
Barraza volunteered for a group that works with Make-A-Wish. Make-A-Wish says they're shocked and saddened by the news.
A Crime Stoppers reward for information will be announced Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
ORIGINAL STORY: Woman shot multiple times while setting up garage sale dies, authorities say
Surveillance video shows moments before woman shot outside her home in Tomball
Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.