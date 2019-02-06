Family of woman murdered while setting up for garage sale makes new plea to find killer

A family is making a new plea to find their loved one's killer.

By
TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --
The family of a murdered Tomball woman is making a new plea for help to find her killer.

Elizabeth Barraza, 29, was shot multiple times at point-blank range, while standing in the driveway of her home in the 8600 block of Cedar Walk Drive around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 25.

Surveillance video captures the moment someone walked up to Barraza as she was setting up for a garage sale and shot her four times. The shooter then turns and runs off to a black truck and drives away.

The video also shows Barraza's husband leaving the home around 6:48 a.m. and the shooter's truck pulling up at 6:52 a.m.

No arrests have been made.

Last week, Barraza's family held a vigil honoring her love for Star Wars and Harry Potter.

People who attended were asked to bring wands and lightsabers.

"I'm glad the last thing I got to do was kiss her goodbye and tell her I love her," Barraza's husband, Sergio, said.

Surveillance video shows a suspect walking up to the woman and shooting her four times


Barraza volunteered for a group that works with Make-A-Wish. Make-A-Wish says they're shocked and saddened by the news.

A Crime Stoppers reward for information will be announced Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Woman shot in front yard as she set up garage sale.

