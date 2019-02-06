EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5106277" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance video shows a suspect walking up to the woman and shooting her four times

The family of a murdered Tomball woman is making a new plea for help to find her killer.Elizabeth Barraza, 29, was shot multiple times at point-blank range, while standing in the driveway of her home in the 8600 block of Cedar Walk Drive around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 25.Surveillance video captures the moment someone walked up to Barraza as she was setting up for a garage sale and shot her four times. The shooter then turns and runs off to a black truck and drives away.The video also shows Barraza's husband leaving the home around 6:48 a.m. and the shooter's truck pulling up at 6:52 a.m.No arrests have been made.Last week, Barraza's family held a vigil honoring her love for Star Wars and Harry Potter.People who attended were asked to bring wands and lightsabers."I'm glad the last thing I got to do was kiss her goodbye and tell her I love her," Barraza's husband, Sergio, said.Barraza volunteered for a group that works with Make-A-Wish. Make-A-Wish says they're shocked and saddened by the news.A Crime Stoppers reward for information will be announced Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.